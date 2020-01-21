LAFAYETTE – The 2019 season saw the Aviators set an all-time attendance record helped in part by 70+ community organizations who used Aviators baseball to raise funds for their programs.
The Aviators are pleased to announce the participation of the Boy Scouts of Sagamore Council – as the first Non-Profit of the Night for 2020,
Partnering with the Lafayette Aviators allows us to reinforce the aim of Scouting of being physically fit and leading an active and healthy life,” stated Bryon Haverstick of the Boy Scouts of Sagamore Council.
“Being the non-profit of the night allows us to generate some revenue to support local Scouting programs and deliver Scouting to all boys and girls in Kindergarten through their 21st birthday, in North Central Indiana, that want to participate in an amazing character and life skill building program!.”
As the Non-Profit of the Night on Saturday, July 18, the Boy Scouts of Sagamore Council have received a promo code (INSERT CODE) they can distribute at their discretion through social media, emails, websites, mailings and etc. The Aviators also promote the opportunity to support the Boy Scouts of Sagamore Council through their marketing channels featuring the event on the team’s website, Facebook page and through emails.
“We are very pleased to once again work with the Boy Scouts of Sagamore Council,” said Tracy Fuller, Aviators Assistant General Manager – Business Development. “Scouting and baseball is a great combination!”