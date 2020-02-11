LAFAYETTE – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of West Central Indiana (NAMI — WCI) will be raising funds with the Aviators game on Saturday, July 25. NAMI – WCI serves Tippecanoe County and the seven surrounding counties: Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Warren and White.
The 2019 season saw the Aviators set an all-time attendance record helped in part by 70+ community organizations who used Aviators baseball to raise funds for their programs. NAMI – WCI will be joining the Aviators for the first time in the 2020 Season.
“NAMI West Central Indiana advocates for support, effective treatment and education for individuals and families directly and indirectly affected by mental illness in our community, stated Sheri Moore, Executive Director of NAMI, West Central Indiana. “The funds and awareness we generate with the Aviators is a benefit to our mission.”
As the Non-Profit of the Night on Saturday, July 25, NAMI, West Central Indiana will receive 50% of all tickets sold for the game when fans purchase tickets using the promo code NAMI (LafayetteBaseball.com/Promo/NAMI).
“I am ecstatic for NAMI-WCI for joining us for the 2020 Season. I could not be more honored to assist with this non-profit to raise further awareness of their purpose,” said Tracy Fuller, Aviators Assistant General Manager – Business Development.