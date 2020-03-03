LAFAYETTE – Food Finders Food Bank, which serves Tippecanoe and 15 surrounding counties, is partnering with the Lafayette Aviators to raise funds to help in its mission to address food insecurity in North Central Indiana.
As the Non-Profit of the Night on Thursday, June 18, 50 percent of ticket sales purchased for the game using the promo code FOOD, will be donated to the Food Finders Food Bank.
Food Finders Food Bank collaborates with organizations to provide food for people in need and to educate, advocate and address food insecurity in North Central Indiana.
“Our goal is to solve the immediate needs of our clients by distributing food while simultaneously teaching skills that increase self-sufficiency,” stated Kyle Puetz, Associate Director of Development Operations for the Food Finders Food Bank.
“We hope fans will support our work by contributing to the food and funds drive with the Lafayette Aviators at Alexander Field.”
Tickets for Food Finders Food Bank Night with the Aviators can be purchased directed at LafayetteBaseball.com/Promo/FOOD.