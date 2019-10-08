LAFAYETTE - The General de Lafayette Chapter, DAR, will dedicate the newly installed headstone for World War I veteran, Leonard W. Inman, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Spring Vale Cemetery located at 2580 Schuyler Avenue, Lafayette, Indiana. Private Inman was buried in an unmarked grave at the Spring Vale Cemetery in 1973.
With the assistance of Jim Harris, service officer for the Tippecanoe County Veteran’s Administration and Denis Horn of Spring Vale Cemetery, a military issued gravestone was ordered and will be installed to mark his burial place. It is our great honor to dedicate the installation of this marker with a short graveside service. Leonard W. Inman was one of eighteen African American soldiers from Tippecanoe County who served our country during World War I. He was an active and well-respected member of the community who enjoyed traveling and watching baseball.
Inman was a leading member and trustee of Bethel AME Church serving in several leadership roles including president of the Men’s Club and president of the Financial Club. He served as a Fairfield Township Election Board member and was a member of the Tony Hill Club.
Prior to his service, Inman worked as a cook for the Monon Railroad. After returning from service he worked as a porter and chauffeur. During WWII, Leonard began working at Alcoa processing aluminum for the war effort where he continued to work until his retirement.
Members of the public are welcome to attend. If you do plan to attend, please contact Regent Diana Vice at dianavice@comcast.net or 765.490.7254.