TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A new coalition has been formed between Tippecanoe County and West Lafayette to assist citizens, businesses, and local government with ADA accessibility and compliance issues within the Greater Lafayette area of Tippecanoe County. The Accessibility Coalition of Tippecanoe County (ACT) will hold a public meeting Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Tippecanoe Room at the county office building, 20 N. 3rd Street, Lafayette for any citizen or business owner that is interested in participating in this forum or being a member of the coalition.
The purpose of this public meeting is to establish an advocacy group to talk with citizens, local businesses and municipalities about ADA compliance. Anyone and everyone interested is welcome and encouraged to attend this meeting.