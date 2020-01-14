Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... DRIFTWOOD RIVER...EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER...WILDCAT CREEK... .AS OF TUESDAY MORNING, MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ON THE WABASH, WHITE, AND EAST FORK WHITE RIVERS IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA. FLOODING HAS ENDED ALONG MOST OF THE CREEKS AND SMALLER RIVERS. FLOODING IS THE RESULT OF UP TO ABOUT 4 INCHES OF RAIN THAT FELL LATE LAST WEEK. THE LARGE MAJORITY OF THE WABASH, WHITE, AND EAST FORK WHITE RIVERS ARE EITHER IN FLOOD OR EXPECTED TO FLOOD, WITH SOME LOCATIONS REACHING MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE THE HIGHEST SINCE EITHER FEBRUARY OR JUNE OF 2019. THE WABASH RIVER CRESTED EARLIER YESTERDAY AT LAFAYETTE, MONTEZUMA, AND CLINTON AND CONTINUES TO RISE ALONG POINTS DOWNSTREAM. THE CREST ON THE WHITE RIVER WAS NEAR ELLISTON. THE CREST ALONG THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER WAS BETWEEN SEYMOUR AND RIVERVALE. FLOODING ALONG THE LOWER PORTIONS OF THE WHITE AND WABASH RIVER IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH. LITTLE OR NO PRECIPITATION IS IN THE FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY WHICH WILL ALLOW SMALLER RIVERS TO CONTINUE TO RECEDE THIS WEEK. ABOVE NORMAL PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE THIS COMING FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY, WHICH COULD EXACERBATE ELEVATED WATER LEVELS AND LEAD TO RENEWED FLOODING ON AREA WATERWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT LAFAYETTE. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:30 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 17.0 FEET...LOWLAND FLOODING IN PROGRESS. FLOOD WATERS CLOSE SR 225 JUST SOUTH OF THE WABASH RIVER NEAR BATTLEGROUND. WALKING AND BIKE TRAILS IN TAPAWINGO PARK AREA ARE FLOODED. WARREN CR 350 N IN THE BLACK ROCK PRESERVE AREA FLOODED. FLOOD WATERS NEAR TIPPECANOE CR 950 W SOUTH OF CR 75 S. &&