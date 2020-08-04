WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University police are investigating a series of burglaries from storage units in Purdue Village.
Police say several break-ins have been reported by residents of the Purdue Village apartments. In each case, padlocks from the storage-unit doors were cut. It appears in most cases that the storage units were rummaged through and items taken.
The storage units are on Nimitz Drive. Residents are urged to keep their storage units secured with high-quality locks and to check them regularly. No break-in attempts to residences in the neighborhood have been reported.
Burglary is a Level 5 felony, punishable by one to six years in prison.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the Purdue Police Department at 765-494-8221. The WeTip anonymous hotline, which is used by all Greater Lafayette law enforcement agencies, also is available at 1-800-78CRIME (1-800-782-7463).
Safety tips to help prevent burglary
* Please report all suspicious activity and be sure that all personal property is secured.
* Note the descriptions of any suspicious persons.
* Do not leave doors unlocked, even if you are only gone for a short duration.
* If you find an unexplained open/broken window or door do not enter - the perpetrator may still be inside.
* Lock all doors and windows.
* Ensure that valuables are not visible from the street, especially high-end electronics.
* Interior lighting is necessary to show signs of life and activity inside a residence at night. A darkened home or room night-after-night sends the message to burglars that you are away on a trip.
* Mark and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.