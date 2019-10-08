WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University police have referred possible charges against four men to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with break-ins and thefts at a closed construction site on campus.
Police say multiple break-ins occurred between Sept. 11-24 at the Purdue STEM construction site. The suspects reportedly stole equipment belonging to the construction company, including hard hats and personal safety harnesses, and damaged a temporary door to gain access to the university’s tunnel system.
Police on Sept. 26 released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance cameras. They subsequently identified and interviewed four men, all Purdue students, who admitted their involvement. All property has been recovered and returned to Wilhelm Construction, the contractor.
The suspects are William D. Long, 19, a freshman in First-Year Engineering from Sandy Springs, Georgia.; Landon W. Clouser, 19, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts from Swayzee; Jason E. Lee, 18, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute from South Bend; and Josh L. Roiter, 18, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute from Crown Point.
Purdue Police chief John Cox said the case report and possible charges of burglary, theft and trespassing have been forwarded to the prosecutor.
“Trespassing on a construction site and making unauthorized entry into our utility tunnel system is dangerous,” Cox said. “This investigation took a lot of time and resources from several groups, including our patrol and criminal groups at PUPD and officials from Wilhelm construction.”