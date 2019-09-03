HAMMOND- Geoffrey Martin, 37, of Lafayette, Indiana, was charged in a criminal complaint with distribution of methamphetamine and with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
The criminal complaint alleges that Martin distributed approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine in Rensselaer on August 20, 2019. On August 28, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant on his Lafayette residence and recovered an additional 129 gross grams of methamphetamine from a vehicle in the driveway of Martin’s residence, which is located less than 1,000 feet from Vinton Elementary School.
U.S. Attorney Kirsch said, “Illegal drug use damages communities of all sizes. Joint operations and partnerships with our Federal, State and Local law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those who promote these illegal activities will continue.”
If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lafayette Drug Task Force, Jasper County Drug Task Force, and White County Drug Task Force. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas J. Padilla.