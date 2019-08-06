WEST LAFAYETTE – Rain delayed planting followed by extreme heat and, of course, the ongoing issues surrounding Chinese tariffs will all be discussed at this year’s response to the USDA August Crop Report, held at the Indiana State Fair.
Jason Henderson, the director of Purdue Extension and senior associate dean of the Purdue College of Agriculture, will convene a panel of Purdue Extension experts and the USDA Indiana statistician on Aug. 12 (Monday) at 1:30 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Building’s banquet hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Panel participants include: Greg Matli, representing USDA’s National Agricultural
Statistics Service; Bob Nielsen, Purdue professor of agronomy and extension expert in Indiana’s corn management systems; Shaun Casteel, Purdue associate professor of agronomy and Extension soybean and small grains specialist; Beth Hall, the Indiana state climatologist; and Chris Hurt and Jim Mintert, Purdue professors of agricultural economics with diverse expertise in family farm market problems, pricing strategies, and the health of the U.S. agricultural economy.
Panel participants will be available for questions following their comments.