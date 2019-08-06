WEST LAFAYETTE – Farmers have spent much of 2019 dealing with the challenges that come with an unprecedented wet spring, navigating fluctuating markets, learning about new production alternatives, and adapting to new technologies. These and other issues will be addressed on Sept. 5 at Purdue Extension’s annual Crops Field Day. This field day will also serve as a celebration, honoring Purdue University’s “150 Years of Giant Leaps” along with “70 Years of Agronomic Progress at the Agronomy Farm.”
“Our field day tries to hit on the hot topics farmers are thinking about heading into harvest each year, and I anticipate that the weather and the markets will be at the top of everyone’s list,” said Andrew Westfall, White County Purdue Extension director and agriculture and natural resources educator. “We are also excited to have stops where participants will learn about other timely subjects, including: hemp production, UAVs, field tile and drainage, field crop diseases, and farm safety. Lastly, we are thrilled to celebrate with the public the anniversaries that Purdue is commemorating this year.”
The field day, sponsored by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council, will be at the Beck Agricultural Center, located at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education, 4540 U.S. 52 West in West Lafayette. While the event is free and open to the public, those wanting to attend must register online at bit.ly/2019CropsFieldDay.
Crops Field Day is scheduled to begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. (EDT) and conclude at 1:30 p.m.