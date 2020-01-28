The Tippecanoe County Health Department is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.
The novel coronavirus outbreak originated in the city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei Province of China, and most cases have occurred in China. However, the infection is now being reported in other countries, primarily among travelers from Wuhan, China.
As of January 26, there have been five confirmed cases in the United States, all occurring in travelers from Wuhan. There are currently no reported cases in Indiana. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the immediate health risk from novel coronavirus to the general American public is considered low at this time.
The novel coronavirus causes severe respiratory infection with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. People at risk of becoming sick from novel coronavirus are travelers who have recently been in Wuhan, China and those who have had close contact with a person who has novel coronavirus infection.
People with the above symptoms who have been in Wuhan, China in the last 14 days or who have had close contact with someone with novel coronavirus infection should seek medical attention.
For the general public, CDC recommends no additional precautions at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take, especially in flu and respiratory disease season. These include hand washing, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying at home when you are sick.
Updated information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak can be found on the CDC website (www.cdc.gov).