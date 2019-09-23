TIPPECANOE COUNTY — One mosquito group found in Tippecanoe County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Tippecanoe County Health Department received a phone call from the Indiana State Department of Health on September 16, 2019 notifying us that the virus had been detected in one mosquito group found in Tippecanoe County on August 27, 2019. T
This is the first time this year that a positive test has been reported in Tippecanoe County.
“This does not come as a surprise since West Nile Virus was present in the county last year, and we were expecting to see it again this year,” stated a press release by the TippeCanoe County Health Department.
Health officials are asking citizens to take precautions when outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Use insect repellant containing DEET and making sure your property is free of any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus.
West Nile Virus is transmitted to a human by a mosquito that has first bitten an infected bird. A person who is bitten by an infected mosquito may show symptoms from 3 to 15 days after the bite. Most people who get infected with West Nile Virus will have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. A few individuals will have a more severe form of the disease. West Nile Virus can have these symptoms: high fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis, and confusion. Although the virus has been reported in people ranging in age from nine months to 94 years old, severe disease has been most often present in individuals over 50 years old or those with weakened immune systems.
Daily updates on positive results for West Nile Virus and a virus surveillance map are available on the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.in.gov/isdh.