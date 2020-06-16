LAFAYETTE — Due to current world events and the rapidly unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, Franciscan Health's Community Education classes are not currently taking place in person.
Franciscan Health is now offering perinatal education classes for parents-to-be in an online format. These classes include childbirth, newborn care and breastfeeding.
Upcoming virtual classes
Childbirth Class: This class (which can be taken in one day or in three separate class sessions) will help expectant parents better understand everything from labor and delivery to newborn care and breastfeeding.
Class topics include understanding labor and birth; breathing, relaxation and labor support techniques; caring for yourself postpartum.
Sessions that include the entire class in one day with a one-hour lunch break: Saturday, June 20: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Three separate 1.5 hour class sessions: Tuesday, June 16; Wednesday, June 17; Thursday, June 18: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The cost of registration is $60 and includes all three sessions. Newborn care class and breastfeeding class are both included at no charge.
After people have registered, they will be sent a private link to join the virtual class. Registration is required. Call (765) 449-5133.
Newborn Care Class
Learning to care for your newborn is an important part of being a parent.
Class topics include cord and circumcision care; safe sleep practices; feeding your newborn; bathing and diapering; and car and home safety.
Class dates and time: are Thursday, June 18, from 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, from 9-11 a.m.
Newborn Care class registration fee is included in the $60 Childbirth class fee or is $20 if taken by itself. Registration is required, call 765-449-5133. Once registered, participants will receive an email with a private link to join the meeting.
Breastfeeding Class
This educational class prepares participants for the breastfeeding experience and fathers are encouraged to attend.
Class topics include what to expect while breastfeeding; techniques of breastfeeding; baby feeding cues; when help with breastfeeding may be needed; and pumping and returning to work
Class dates and times are Saturday, June 27, from 9:30-11 a.m.; Saturday, July 18, from 9:30-11 a.m.; Monday, July 27, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Breastfeeding class registration fee is included in the $60 Childbirth class fee or is $20 if taken by itself. Registration is required, call 765-449-5133. Once registered, participants will receive an email with a private link to join the meeting.
Learn more about these classes and other wellness programs available through Franciscan Community Education at FranciscanHealth.org or call 765-449-5133.