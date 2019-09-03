LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Physician Network Primary Care & Sports Medicine is now providing a walk-in clinic for area middle school and high school athletes every Saturday through Oct. 26.
Student athletes having acute conditions such as sprains and strains, hand, wrist, shoulder, ankle or knee injuries, possible broken bones or other sports-related injuries having occurred within 72 hours will be seen. Check-in hours are between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Because of time constraints, concussion evaluations and chronic injuries need to schedule separate appointments.
Initial exams are conducted by sports medicine experts Emily Krodel, MD, and Gregory Rowdon, MD. If needed, they can order on-site X-rays, diagnose and treat injuries, including bracing, casting and splinting.
Expedited MRI scheduling and other specialty referrals also are available. The physicians will work with the sports medicine team at athletes’ schools to ensure students’ safe return to their respective sports.
Most insurances are covered, but patients should check first with their insurance providers before arriving at the clinic.
Franciscan Physician Network Primary Care & Sports Medicine is located at 3001 S. Creasy Lane, Suite 100A (inside the Lafayette YMCA). Regular office hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (765) 420-5800.