LAFAYETTE - The Indiana State Department of Health has announced that Franciscan Health Lafayette East has received the Perinatal Level of Care III certification for both Obstetric and Neonatal care. This certification signifies that the hospital has taken the necessary steps to provide Level III specialty care for more complex maternal, fetal and neonatal conditions and complications.
Franciscan Health was notified of its designation on Monday, March 16 after satisfying the requirements for an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility. Those requirements include 24-hour in-house availability of a neonatologist and obstetrician, along with other support services.
Karen Bullard, director of Nursing Operations for Cardiovascular and Women and Children's Services, noted that the designation also requires a high level of quality improvement and the education of all hospital team members.
Franciscan Health Lafayette East is one of the first hospitals in Western Indiana to complete the designation process. The State Department of Health completed its Perinatal Level of Care certification visit on March 6. The certification is effective for the next three years and will be posted on the premises to be viewed by patients.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team for their hard work to achieve this certification and for the high quality of care they provide," said Terry Wilson, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. "This recognition from the State Department of Health demonstrates how dedicated Franciscan Health is to providing moms and babies with the best possible outcomes."
Indiana's Perinatal Levels of Care rating system was signed into law in 2018 by Gov. Eric Holcomb as part of the state's effort to reduce infant mortality. The system designates four levels of care to provide patients with information to help decide the best hospital for their delivery.