LAFAYETTE — Join in the fun of celebrating kids, preventing injuries and saving lives. On Sept. 14, Franciscan Health is hosting Safe Kids Day at the Lafayette Family YMCA, located at 3001 S. Creasy Lane. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon (EST).
“This is a fun and engaging event for families to learn about keeping those they love safe and a great example of agencies working together to improve the overall health of the community,” said Jackie Bahler, director of Community Education.
Presentations and demonstrations will cover a myriad of topics, including concussion, child passenger safety, fire safety, first aid, medication safety, pedestrian safety, pet safety, safe sleep and water safety.
Fun door prizes will be provided by Second Flight Books, Hole In One Family Fun and Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl. Additionally, there will be free car seat checks taking place in front of the Junior Achievement entrance.