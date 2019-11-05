WEST LAFAYETTE — “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” will be performed at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse at Purdue University.
This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from Guido Family Dentistry, Holiday Inn and Four Points by Sheraton.
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” has delighted children around the world for a half-century. Now, the caterpillar is bringing his best animal friends with him in an all-new show that features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets live on stage. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” brings to life four of author-illustrator Eric Carle’s timeless tales, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” “The Very Lonely Firefly” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets are also available to groups of 10 more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.
Initiated in 1902, Purdue Convocations was one of the first professional performing arts presenters in the United States. Each year, Convocations offers the region 30-40 performances of widely varying genres: Broadway-style shows, theater, dance, children’s theater, world music, jazz, and chamber music, along with rock, pop, country and comedy attractions. With a vision for connecting artists and audiences in artistic dialogue and for drawing in academic discourse, Purdue Convocations aims to promote frequent exposure to and familiarity with human cultural expression in a multitude of forms and media.