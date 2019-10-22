WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A production of “The Color Purple” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Elliott Hall of Music on the campus of Purdue University. This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from Westminster Village and the Purdue Black Cultural Center.
“The Color Purple” conquered Broadway with a show The New York Times described as “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold.” The production tells the story of Celie Harris Johnson, a young African-American woman who undertakes an epic journey toward love, liberation, triumph and self-confidence during the 1930s in the American South.
Tickets are $29-$62 for adults and $29-$44 for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets are also available to groups of 10 more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.
Initiated in 1902, Purdue Convocations was one of the first professional performing arts presenters in the United States. Each year, Convocations offers the region 30-40 performances of widely varying genres: Broadway-style shows, theater, dance, children’s theater, world music, jazz, and chamber music, along with rock, pop, country and comedy attractions. With a vision for connecting artists and audiences in artistic dialogue and for drawing in academic discourse, Purdue Convocations aims to promote frequent exposure to and familiarity with human cultural expression in a multitude of forms and media.