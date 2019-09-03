WEST LAFAYETTE — The City of West Lafayette, Purdue Convocations and the International Center of West Lafayette will present the 24th annual Global Fest celebration on Saturday, September 21, from 2:00-10:00 pm. Once again presented as a street festival, with Northwestern Avenue, South Street and Columbia Street serving as the backdrop, festival goers can explore world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays and international food throughout the entirety of the event.
Continuous stage entertainment, cultural displays and children’s activities are among the free events. Cultural storytelling inside the West Lafayette Public Library will also take place throughout the day. Finally, the festival will also include the 44th annual International Food Bazaar from 2:00-10:00 pm, featuring the NEW International Night Market from 5:30-9:30 pm, with both featuring delicacies from all over the world, as well as local craft beer. Admission is free, however, there is a charge for food and beverage.
For more information, please call West Lafayette Parks & Recreation at 775-5110, look up Global Fest 2019 on Facebook or visit https://www.purdue.edu/convocations/event/24th-annual-global-fest/.