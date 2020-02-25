LAFAYETTE – Country music singer Scotty McCreery will perform at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 21 (10 a.m.) at longpac.org, 765-742-5664 and at the Long Center box office at 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette. A fan club and social media presale started Thursday, Feb. 20 (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.). Tickets are $35, $49, $75 (plus applicable fees). The concert is sponsored by the City of Lafayette, Long Center for the Performing Arts, TAF and the Indiana Arts Commission.
McCreery, whose current single is “In Between,” achieved new heights in the last couple of years by earning two back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album Seasons Change, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes” and the RIAA Platinum-certified “This is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks. He co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change. All four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies.
McCreery has earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and one Gold singles; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year (“Barefootin’”) in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (“Five More Minutes”) in 2018. The North Carolina native released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was recently re-released in paperback in 2020.
Recently, McCreery released his first digital-only EP, The Soundcheck Sessions, which can be found wherever digital music is streamed or sold. The four song EP features acoustic performances of McCreery’s hits “Five More Minutes,” “This is It,” and “In Between,” as well as his fan-favorite song “Still.”
McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. For more information and his current tour schedule, visit ScottyMcCreery.com.