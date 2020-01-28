WEST LAFAYETTE — World-renowned scholar and author Jared Diamond will discuss how nations and individuals can become more resilient when he visits Purdue on Feb. 12 to present the second annual Jack Miller Center Lecture.
Diamond will deliver his lecture, “Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis,” at 6:30 p.m. at Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall. He will participate in a Q&A with the audience afterward. The Jack Miller Center Lecture, which is free and open to the public, is presented by the College of Liberal Arts, the Department of History, the Louis Martin Sears Lecture Series and the Babcock Lanczos Fund.
“Jared Diamond is a renowned scientist and author whose research and writing speaks to scholars across the university in the sciences, the humanities and the social sciences. Yet, he presents his ideas in a manner that is clear and accessible to general audiences,” said Frederick Rowe Davis, head of history and the R. Mark Lubbers Chair in the History of Science at Purdue. “A true public intellectual, his work challenges us to think beyond disciplinary boundaries about the origins, evolution and future of societies around the globe.”
Diamond’s presentation is based upon his New York Times best seller, “Upheaval.” The book shares how successful nations use a coping mechanism called selective change to recover from crisis. Diamond’s previous books, “Collapse” and the 1998 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Guns, Germs, and Steel,” explained the factors that cause civilizations to rise, thrive or fall.
A geography professor at UCLA, Diamond has published more than 600 articles and six books, plus a number of specialized books and monographs that he authored, co-authored or co-edited. He is the recipient of numerous prestigious honors, including a MacArthur genius grant, the Dickson Prize in Science, the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement and the National Medal of Science, America’s highest civilian award in science. In 2005, Foreign Policy named Diamond as one of the world’s top 10 public intellectuals, and he has twice been included on the publication’s FP Top 100 Global Thinkers list since then.