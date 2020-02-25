LAFAYETTE — The 42nd annual Lafayette Farm Toy Show will take place March 6-8 at the Courtyard by Marriott at 150 Fairington Avenue in Lafayette.
The event will be held in the hotel’s banquet rooms from noon to 8 p.m. on March 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 7 and 8 a.m. to noon on March 8.
A display and custom build contest is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 sponsored by Toytractortimes.com.
There will also be various workshops throughout the weekend.
Admission is $5 for March 6 and 7 with children 12 and under getting in free. Admission on Sunday, March 8 is free for everyone.
For more information contact Jordan Austin at 765-546-1970, Cameron Farmer at 765-617-9547 or email lafayettefarmtoyshow@gmail.com.