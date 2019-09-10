LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette Symphony kicks off their 2019-20 casual nightclub series at Carnahan Hall (2200 Elmwood Ave, Suite A6) on Thursday, September 12 with The B-Side: Track 1 - INDYKLEZ. The featured ensemble infuses Klezmer music with country, pop, and Broadway flavors.
The newest addition to LSO’s annual programming line-up, the B-Side is a unique 3-concert series that swaps the traditional Symphony experience for a relaxed, come-as-you-are feel. Doors will open at 6:30 pm for audience members to come in, get comfortable, and enjoy a cocktail at the cash bar before the music begins at 7:30 pm. This performance is an all-ages event, and tickets are available in advance for $15 at lafayettesymphony.org.
The B-Side Series takes its name and inspiration from the vintage vinyl term referring to the reverse side of an album containing the rare, less mainstream tracks on the recording. LSO Executive Director Sara Mummey feels like this series is a great way to reach new audiences in the area.
“The B-Side is an opportunity for us to show a different side of the LSO, one that enables us to provide people with innovative and engaging musical experiences. These performances will be both intimate and casual and will afford audiences the opportunity to hear music that’s not regularly being performed anywhere else in our community.”