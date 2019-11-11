LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra brings the sounds of the 1960’s to the Long Center stage with their Peace, Love, & Classical concert on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 PM. The orchestra, led by Maestro Nick Palmer, will perform songs by iconic artists (The Beatles, The Doors), selections from the decade’s award-winning musicals (Fiddler on the Roof, Hair), and special tributes to great civic leaders.
· Purdue’s Black Voices of Inspiration (BVOI) will join the orchestra for several pieces
· Black Wax Records will have a special vinyl pop-up shop in the St. John Pavilion
Purdue’s Black Voices of Inspiration will perform several pieces alongside the orchestra. The ensemble previously joined the LSO back in 2016 for the Gospel Meets Symphony concert. BVOI’s Director James Dekle said the following about the collaboration:
“We are looking forward to making music with Maestro Nick and the members of the LSO. I always tell my students that music is not great just because of who wrote the notes on the page, it’s also the people who perform the notes meaningfully, because that makes all the difference.”
In addition to the performance, Black Wax Records will have a pop-up shop in the Long Center’s St. John Pavilion where patrons can purchase albums from a variety of 1960’s artists. The shop will be open before the concert and during intermission.
Sponsor support for Peace, Love, & Classical is brought to you in part by the Sozen family and 1st Source Bank. Tickets are available in advance at lafayettesymphony.org or by calling 765-742-6463.