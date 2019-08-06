LAFAYETTE — Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette will be hosting its first Designer Purse Bingo, taking place on Thursday, August 22 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. in the BizTown space brought to you by Art of Framing!
Around the nation, Designer Purse Bingo is the hot new game that is drawing crowds to have a ladies night out where you play bingo and have the chance to take home a beautiful new handbag, all while raising money for Junior Achievement! Designers include Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach & Tori Burch.
Event Details:
- Doors open at 5:30 PM
- Bingo starts at 6:30 PM
- Entrance Ticket (including 1 free drink): $25
- Bingo card packets: $10/pack at the door (Cash/Check ONLY)
- MUST BE 21+ TO ATTEND