WEST LAFAYETTE – The group Artemis will perform as part of the 2020 Purdue Jazz Festival at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse.
This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from Purdue Bands & Orchestras.
Hailing from America, Canada, Israel, Chile and Japan, the sextet group Artemis features Renee Rosnes (piano/musical director), Ingrid Jensen (trumpet), Anat Cohen (clarinet), Noriko Ueda (bass), Allison Miller (drums) and Melissa Aldana (tenor saxophonist). Aldana performed to sold-out shows in Carnahan Hall at Purdue University in 2014.
Regularly leading their own bands, the artists of Artemis perform selections spanning Thelonious Monk to the Beatles — presented with passion, power and sensitivity. This performance represents Convocations’ kickoff contribution to the 30th annual Purdue Jazz Festival, a Purdue University Bands & Orchestra event bringing more than 2,500 middle school and high school students to campus for clinics and concerts.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $24 for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets are also available to groups of 10 or more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.
Initiated in 1902, Purdue Convocations was one of the first professional performing arts presenters in the United States. Each year, Convocations offers the region 30-40 performances of widely varying genres: Broadway-style shows, theater, dance, children’s theater, world music, jazz, and chamber music, along with rock, pop, country and comedy attractions. With a vision for connecting artists and audiences in artistic dialogue and for drawing in academic discourse, Purdue Convocations aims to promote frequent exposure to and familiarity with human cultural expression in a multitude of forms and media.