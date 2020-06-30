LAFAYETTE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a year of great changes for Hunger Hike, and the event is going to be unique and more exciting than ever.
Hunger Hike 2020 will kick off on Sunday, September 13 starting a week-long challenge for “Hikers” and “Teams.” Individuals & groups will be able to create online fundraising pages for themselves and their team and begin fundraising today. They will also be encouraged to create a “personal challenge” for the week or join our Hunger Hike 2020 “Leaderboard Challenge” and compete against other Hunger Hikers to see who can get the most steps — using a mobile app.
“Hikers” will receive motivational videos and messages throughout the week, to encourage them and their team members to keep walking and to keep raising funds for Hunger Hike.
The centerpiece of the event will take place on Sunday, September 20 at 1:00 pm with the Hunger Hike livestream event, featuring local celebrities, speakers and entertainment to help celebrate and raise funds for Hunger Hike.
“Hikers” who raise at least $50 will get a Hunger Hike 2020 T-shirt. This year, “Hikers” who raise $250 or more will get a “Hunger Hike Hero” yard sign.
Hunger Hike is a fundraising event and an exciting community celebration. The hike raises money to support the important work of Lafayette Urban Ministry, Food Finders Food Bank, Inc., and the St. Thomas Aquinas Haiti Ministry.
Representatives from the three sponsoring organizations, Lafayette Urban Ministry, Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. & St. Thomas Aquinas Center, will be available for questions and one-on-one interviews by phone or video conferencing.