LAFAYETTE — Starting August 1st, The Haan Museum will be open for scheduled Guided Tours. On this Guided Tour, a docent will lead you through the first and second floors of the Museum where you’ll learn about the rich history of the Museum that was once a part of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair! Learn about the finest of Indiana paintings, such as artwork by the Hoosier Group, Brown County Art Colony, and more! Surround yourself with ornate American antique furniture and discover unique ceramic pieces and sculptures along your journey.
Admission: $10 for adults; $5 for youth (ages 5 -17)
Dates: Tours will only occur on specific dates and times.
Guided Tours will have two spots per tour. Visitors must register online 24 hours in advance.
For more details and ticket information visit https://haanmuseum.org/guided-tours/.