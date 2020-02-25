LAFAYETTE – The Aviators are pleased to announce their first giveaway night of the summer will be free Aviators baseballs for the first 250 kids 12 and under on Saturday, June 6.
“We’ve had a great response to our baseball giveaway, the last two years,” stated Aviators chairman Bill Davidson. “We are fortunate to be able to start our giveaway nights for kids at Alexander Field with such a strong promotion.”
The Aviators are playing the 2020 season at Purdue’s Alexander Field as their former home – Loeb Stadium – was demolished while a new stadium is presently being constructed on the same site.
Tickets for the baseball giveaway can be secured through the Aviators Flex Plans which allow fans to purchase a package of tickets which can be used for any game in any combination with savings of 25% or more off single game ticket prices.