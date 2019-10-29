WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine will host a calving school for beef and dairy producers on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lynn Hall, 625 Harrison St., West Lafayette. Land O’Lakes sponsors the school, at which producers will learn herd management practices for calving season and participate in hands-on demonstrations.
Topics covered at the school include managing dystocias, post-partum cow care and newborn calf management. The afternoon will consist of demonstrations on facilities and calving, use of the esophageal feeder and dystocia simulations with a life-size cow model.
Instructors include:
- Jennifer Koziol, clinical assistant professor of theriogenology/production medicine.
- Rafael Neves, assistant professor of food animal production medicine.
- Jonathan Townsend, PVM director of Extension programs and clinical assistant professor of dairy production medicine.
- Ralph Gill, calf technical sales and business manager, Land O’Lakes Inc.
The registration fee is $25 and the program is limited to 30 participants (must be at least 18 years old to participate). Visit https://www.purdue.edu/vet/ce/workshops.php#cs for more information, or contact Andrea Brown at 765-494-0611 or ahbrown@purdue.edu. For questions regarding registration, contact Purdue Conferences at 1-866-515-0023 or email confreg@purdue.edu.