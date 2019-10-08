WEST LAFAYETTE — The Broadway musical “Rent” will return to Purdue University for a 7 p.m. performance on Oct. 13 at Elliott Hall of Music.
This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from Lunasa Media, Purdue University, and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Center.
In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world.
The “Rent” 20th anniversary tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” and “Bandstand.”
Tickets range in cost from $29 to $62 for adults. Tickets for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students range in cost from $29 to $44. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets are also available to groups of 10 more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.
Initiated in 1902, Purdue Convocations was one of the first professional performing arts presenters in the United States. Each year, Convocations offers the region 30-40 performances of widely varying genres: Broadway-style shows, theater, dance, children's theater, world music, jazz, and chamber music, along with rock, pop, country and comedy attractions. With a vision for connecting artists and audiences in artistic dialogue and for drawing in academic discourse, Purdue Convocations aims to promote frequent exposure to and familiarity with human cultural expression in a multitude of forms and media.