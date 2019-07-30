LAFAYETTE – Lafayette Parks and Recreation will be hosting its last Art in the Park event of the summer on Tuesday, August 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Themed as “Carnival Night,” the event will take place at Armstrong Park and will feature live entertainment from the Cincinnati Circus.
Art in the Park Carnival Night will feature over twenty booths from local artists, kids’ crafts, face painting, balloon art, and a free giveaway. In addition, several different food vendors will be in attendance including L-Kora, EMT, The Guac Box, Pink Walrus, Caressa’s Kitchen, Kona Ice, and Roasted, Toasted, & Baked. This event is family-friendly and free for the community. Visit Armstrong Park on Tuesday, August 6th for a fun-filled night of art, music, food, and memories.
Art in the Park is generously sponsored by the James K. Risk Family Foundation, WASK and B102.9FM.
Art in the Park is a community outreach effort through the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department. Since its launch in 2014, Art in the Park aims to provide a unique, theme-driven atmosphere each night to help visitors and residents connect with the diverse art scene of our community.
For more information contact Claudine Laufman, Superintendent of Parks, at claufman@lafayette.in.gov or 765-807-1503.