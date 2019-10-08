WEST LAFAYETTE – The Aquila Theatre Company will give a production of “The Odyssey” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse on the campus of Purdue University.
This performance is presented by Purdue Convocations with support from the Purdue’s Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life, Purdue University Honors College, Hilton Garden Inn, Purdue University Department of English, and the Leonora and Harold Woodman Endowment for Theatre.
Before the performance, Mike Johnston, an associate professor in the Department of English, will hold a discussion on “The Odyssey.”
Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey” became one of the world’s most famous tales. This mighty, moving story follows Odysseus on his decade-long journey home from war — using skill, strength and intellect to survive a fantastical array of creatures, sorcerers, monsters and divine forces. In the tradition of oral performance by skilled bards across the Mediterranean, Aquila Theatre brings “The Odyssey” to life onstage.
This performance is part of a two-production mini-residency with Aquila Theatre Company. Following Aquila’s dynamic production of “Frankenstein” last season, Purdue Convocations will again engender deep curricular engagement across campus with stage adaptations of the iconic literary works, Homer’s “The Odyssey” and George Orwell’s “1984.”
Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for children 18 years and younger, Purdue students and Ivy Tech Lafayette students. Tickets are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW. Group tickets are also available to groups of 10 more. Call 765-494-3933 for more details or visit https://purdue.edu/convocations/group-sales/.