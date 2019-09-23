LAFAYETTE – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) has produced its 6 millionth vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Legacy. The milestone occurred less than a week after the plant’s 30th anniversary of starting production.
“Achieving both milestones within a week of each other is both exciting and humbling”, said Scott Brand, senior vice president at SIA, who is one of 160 employees that has achieved at least 30 years of service at the assembly plant. “Thanks to our dedicated associates, we have come a long way in the last three decades.”
At the time of its groundbreaking on May 14, 1987, the Lafayette plant was a joint venture between Subaru and Isuzu. When production began on Sept. 11, 1989, the Subaru Legacy and Isuzu Pickup were both built at the plant.
In the years that followed, the factory continued to produce Subaru models in addition to other vehicles, including the Isuzu Rodeo, Honda Passport and Toyota Camry. However, the plant has exclusively produced Subaru vehicles since June 2016. In April, the location produced its 4 millionth Subaru.
“Our associates take great pride in producing quality vehicles at the safest assembly plant in North America, while also being leaders in environmental stewardship,” said Brand. “Fifteen years ago, we were the first U.S. automobile plant to achieve zero-landfill status.”
SIA is Subaru’s only manufacturing facility outside of Asia and currently makes the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America. Since 1990, the plant has increased its annual output of vehicles from 67,000 to approximately 390,000.
Production of the all-new 2020 Legacy and the all-new 2020 Outback began at the end of July.