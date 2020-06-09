LAFAYETTE– Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) has announced the following executive changes:
- Fumiaki Hayata has been appointed Chairman and CEO. Hayata will also serve concurrently as Chief General Manager of Overseas Sales & Marketing for Subaru Corp. He previously served on the SIA Management Team in the Purchasing Department from March 1989 until April 1997.
- Ryota Fukumizu has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Fukumizu formerly served on the SIA Senior Management Team in the Manufacturing Engineering Department from May 1992 until June 1997 and again from August 2010 until September 2014.
- Koji Morikawa has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Morikawa will also serve concurrently as General Manager, North American Business Planning. He will serve in his new role as from Subaru headquarters in Tokyo. Morikawa formerly served at SIA as Vice President – Corporate Planning & CFO and in various other officer and/or management roles from January 2003 until June 2008 and again from April 2013 until August 2018.
- Tatsuya Ota has been appointed Chief Quality Officer (CQO). Ota most recently served as Executive Vice President over the Manufacturing and Manufacturing Engineering Departments. In his new role, he will continue as Executive Vice President over the Manufacturing and Manufacturing Engineering Departments and will now also preside over the Quality Department and SIA’s overall quality improvement initiatives. Ota has served in various officer and management roles at SIA throughout his career from October 2004 until September 2010 and most recently from April 2016 until the present.
- Scott Brand has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Vice President – Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility. In his new role, Brand will be responsible for officer-level oversight of SIA’s Administrative functions in Information Systems, Human Resources, CSR, Legal & Compliance, Production Control and Materials Management. Brand joined SIA in 1989 and has served in several officer and management roles throughout his career, including most recently as a member of the SIA Operations Committee as Senior Vice President responsible for Administration and Quality Control.
- Doug Meyer has been appointed as Vice President – Legal & Compliance. SIA has approved a new Compliance Section within the Legal Department that will be responsible for assessing compliance and/or operational risks and developing risk management strategies.