LAFAYETTE – Going virtual this year with a mobile app, the sixth annual Subaru Color 5K is open for registration at https://subarucolor5k.itsyourrace.com. For $15 per person, the first 600 to complete the fundraiser between June 13 and July 12 will receive a finisher medal by mail.
Organized by Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), the Color 5K has traditionally been hosted on the company’s grounds where participants have been showered with colored powder at stations along two available courses. With this year’s virtual format, participants can select the 5K route of their choosing—or even run on a treadmill.
In addition to registering, participants can use the website to recruit family and friends to join their team or make a contribution. Sponsors for this year’s event include the SIA Foundation, CTI Personnel and Bob Rohrman Subaru.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to download the IYR Virtual mobile app to track their race. The app will automatically stop when the selected distance is reached and submit the results. Those who do not wish to use the app may submit results manually.
Last year’s event attracted nearly 550 participants and raised a record-breaking $52,000 for Special Olympics Indiana. Since its inception, the Subaru Color 5K has raised nearly $190,000 in support of the organization’s year-round training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.