WEST LAFAYETTE — Indianapolis-based Public Greens, part of the Patachou Inc. restaurant group, and Purdue University announced Wednesday (Jan. 8) that a Public Greens restaurant will open on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus in late spring. The Purdue location will be the first outside of Indianapolis for Patachou Inc. restaurants and the first on a college campus.
Public Greens, to be built on the northwest corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues near Lambert Fieldhouse, is a fast-casual farm-to-table restaurant with a community focus. With items served cafeteria style, Public Greens serves food “by chefs, from farms” with namesake dishes and build-your-own-bowl options. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options abound, and all protein is mindfully and sustainably sourced.
“We are more than thrilled to welcome Public Greens to West Lafayette and Purdue,” said Rob Wynkoop, Purdue senior director of service enterprises. “The opportunity to bring this impactful Indiana company to our community and to build partnerships between Public Greens, our student farm and our College of Agriculture is going to be a win for everyone.”
The Public Greens development is a direct result of Purdue’s collaboration with the retail brokerage firm, MSC University. MSC, based in Philadelphia, assisted Purdue in putting together a retail dining plan to refresh options and activate key locations across campus.
Patachou Inc. was formed in 1989 by Martha Hoover and operates multiple restaurant concepts in the Indianapolis area with a focus on five critical areas: food sourcing, customer experience, growth opportunities for staff, and sustainability and commitment to the community. Hoover, formerly a prosecuting attorney, is a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist and has won numerous accolades for her restaurants and dedication to community service.
“Opening a fourth location of Public Greens in West Lafayette is something we’re extremely excited about,” said Hoover, founder and president of Patachou Inc. “We’re particularly excited to work with the College of Agriculture to create our third urban microfarm.”
Public Greens, which has existing locations in Broad Ripple, the Fashion Mall at Keystone and at Cummins Indianapolis in downtown Indianapolis, features urban microfarms at its Broad Ripple and Fashion Mall locations, managed and sourced from year-round by a full-time farmer and beekeeper. More can be found at www.publicgreensurbankitchen.com.
Construction is expected to begin in January. The restaurant is expected to open in May 2020.