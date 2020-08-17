LAFAYETTE — Horizon Bank donated $1,000 to the Lafayette Police Foundation to help provide PPE to Law Enforcement Officers on the front lines to help protect them during COVID-19.
“Horizon Bank is proud to support the Greater Lafayette Police Foundation. The Greater Lafayette Police Foundation has offered to supply protective masks to all local law enforcement officers as they continue to protect and serve all of us in our community. We want to thank all Law Enforcement Officers as they continue to work through the Pandemic to keep us safe,” stated Bradley Marley, Market President, Greater Lafayette.
“The Lafayette Police Department thanks the Greater Lafayette Police Foundation for their support for area law enforcement during the pandemic. Through the community partnerships of our citizens and businesses, we were able to provide our officers with the necessary protective masks to help prevent the spread of the virus,” stated Lieutenant Matt Gard, Lafayette Police Department.