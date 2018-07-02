Teddy the Therapy Dog loves children. So does his owner and handler Bob Feuer. So when he heard that some students at Amelia Earhart Elementary School needed food, he jumped right in to help.
The school partners with Food Finders to give backpacks filled with food once a week to children who might otherwise go hungry. But because the school lost its funding partner this year, the students were facing an August and a coming school year with not enough money for the backpacks. The thought of children going without food didn’t sit well with Feuer.
“Teddy and I were working at Amelia Earhart Elementary School with their reading program, through United Way, when we heard about the school losing funding for their backpack program,” he wrote in an email in answer to some questions. “This program provides easy-to-fix meals to feed the family over the weekend. Some kids’ only meals come at school with free breakfast and lunch.”
That Feuer was happy to help was great news to Katy Bunder, president and CEO of Food Finders.
“Well, it’s amazing. Bob just heard about it…his children went to Earhart and he and Teddy have visited Earhart, and he had a real heart for Earhart,” she said. “So, he just volunteered to raise money for us. And now we’re well on our way on to fully funding that program.
“It’s so great because it lifts the weight off of me to find the funding, and I am really, really grateful to him,” she added.
But the problem isn’t solved yet. And that’s where you come in.
The school needs $8,500 to fully fund the backpacks. Teddy and Feuer have raised $6,260. That money will cover what Food Finders needs to give backpacks to the 36 students at Earhart who need that food. And if more students who qualify for the free or reduced-priced lunch programs enter the school, more funds will be needed.
“We found out kind of at the last minute and we try to get the funding a year in advance, but since found out late, now don’t have the money for August for Earhart,” Bunder said. “The reason we need that money so early is we do source the food at reduced costs, by using food brokers, the Internet and all kinds of sources.”
They have to purchase food well in advance, getting much of it by truckloads, and some they get donated. They set the menu for the backpack, and then their broker tries to find large quantities of things really cheaply.
“That’s why we need the money ahead of August,” Bunder said.
The broker typically orders large truckloads of things in the fall and in the spring.
“We try to send home something like tuna or canned chicken and then Tuna Helper or Chicken Helper,” Bunder said. “The programs that we traditional find funding for is the really high rate of free and reduced-price lunch schools. Well, we didn’t realize they have one, too. It’s not likely that school could raise the money on its own.”
In Indiana, one in five children struggle with hunger – kids enrolled in free and reduced-priced lunch programs are often left with little or no food on weekends, Feuer said.
Food Finders comes up with the money for most of the Lafayette School Corp. schools, “any schools we believe that have the resources to fund themselves,” Bunder said.
The organization collects $1 for every backpack for warehousing and delivery, finds the food at reduced costs, purchases it, warehouses it and then delivers it to the schools Packing Partners. Food Finders delivers once a month to each Backpack Program and they pack and give out the backpacks once per week.
“The Backpack Program ensures these children have something to eat between Friday afternoon and Monday morning,” he wrote.
Each Friday, students enrolled in the program receive a backpack filled with nutritious, non-perishable, kid-friendly food. Teams of volunteer Packing Partners fill the bags each week. The Backpack Program is made possible through volunteers, generous donations and grants.
At Earhart, Elementary School 60 percent of the students are on a free or a reduced-priced lunch program. Despite the fact that 411 students are eligible, the program serves 36 only children. The backpack program runs for 36 weeks at a cost of $7 a week per child. Of the children who need assistance, 28 percent are ineligible for federal assistance programs due to the family income, so their only safety net is Food Finders.
“We just need people to give money,” Bunder said. “It’s not possible to give too much money, because once we fund this year, we will put the rest of the money toward funding the backpacks for the next year.”
Please help by making a donation on www.food-finders.org, call 765-471-0062, ext. 201, and give them your credit card information or mail a check to Food Finders, 1204 Greenbush St., Lafayette, IN 47904.
“I just want people to realize that a lot of children in Lafayette, Indiana, go to bed at night not knowing when their next meal will happen, and this program was started in response to teachers telling Food Finders that children were coming to school on Monday hungry because they had not eaten over the weekend.
“It’s expensive to feed children and we need people’s help to do it.”