LAFAYETTE — Local winter accessories company French Knot has partnered with the Division of Consumer Science at Purdue University to offer an award and opportunity for students to gain a hands-on experience in the fashion industry. French Knot is a fashion knitwear company that designs hats, handwarmers, and gifts in Lafayette that are made by artisans in Nepal.
Students who register for the competition will first have an opportunity to tour the warehouse space. Then, working independently or in groups of up to three, they will transform a typically dull warehouse space into a fun, festive, and easy shopping experience.
Design submissions are due on 11/18 and the winner will be chosen on 11/21. The winning students will gather materials with their design budget of $300 and begin merchandising/setup with French Knot employees immediately. Interested students can email yan275@purdue.edufor more information.
French Knot will open its doors to the public for its Annual Warehouse Sale in Downtown Lafayette on December 7thand 14thfrom 10AM – 4PM at 408 North Street. The sale will feature samples, seconds, and overstock at up to 75% off.
Owner Lindsay Mason says she’s thrilled to collaborate with the students at Purdue and offer an award that will help build their resume. “The fashion industry can be tough to break into and recognizing a deserving student with this award will hopefully help their resume stand-out when applying for jobs. Fashion companies in New York offered awards when I was a student and I hope to pay it forward the same way.”
French Knot’s newest line can be found at retailers such as Anthropologie, Sundance Catalog, Soft Surroundings, and boutiques across the country, including Two Tulips on Main Street in Lafayette as well as Clara K. in Indianapolis. Products can also be purchased at frenchknot.com.