LAFAYETTE – Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the donation of $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lafayette for its upcoming community build of four new homes on the southwest side of the city.
Centier’s Lafayette Market President, Joseph Howarth, presented a $5,000 check to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lafayette on Sept. 6, which began Sept. 11. In addition, approximately 14 Centier associates participated in the construction of a Community Build home, and will be continuing those efforts in the coming weeks.
"When families have an affordable mortgage and a safe place to call home, life changes,” said Mike Lang, Director of Development of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Lafayette. “Centier Bank recognizes that when people can save money, opportunities are possible. That is why we're so honored and grateful to partner with them in our ongoing effort to provide safe, affordable housing options in the Greater Lafayette area. Centier's financial contribution and volunteer efforts clearly demonstrate their generosity and commitment to our community and we couldn't be more thankful."
One of Centier’s core values is giving back through volunteerism and adapting a company-wide servant heart culture to drive this mission. Centier associates across the state routinely participate in community service and volunteer their time to raise money for a variety of causes, both on local and national levels.
