INDIANAPOLIS — Byrider, one of America’s largest integrated used car dealerships and franchise systems, is thanking first responders for putting themselves at risk every day to protect others. The company is offering a special discount to these brave men and women in recognition of their work on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
Active first responders can receive $500 to $750 off the purchase of a vehicle with proof of employment until May 31 at participating Byrider locations. First responders include paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters, rescuers, military personnel and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work.
Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider, said, “With this initiative, we hope to make it more attainable for first responders to secure the reliable transportation they need to get to their important jobs and safely return home to their families at the end of a long shift. It is simply our way of thanking them for the courageous work they are doing every day to keep people safe.”
To protect customers and employees during the pandemic, Byrider stores have added precautions to make the car buying process compatible with social distancing restrictions. Customers are able to shop inventory online before coming to the store, and whenever possible during their visit, interactions will be limited to one-on-one with communication and payment occurring on mobile devices. Additionally, Byrider stores increased cleaning of common areas, employees meet all CDC handwashing guidelines and vehicles are sanitized before they go on the lot, post test-drive and before delivery of the sale.
The offer will be available at all Indiana Byrider locations and select other locations. A list of participating stores is attached. Contact your local participating Byrider for additional details and more information about our safe, secure, low-contact sales process.