I love the holidays, but holidays can be stressful. Whether your family comes to your house to celebrate, or you go to theirs, you have to change your routine, and you have to be more flexible.
I’m not good at either of those things.
On top of that, the weather can be a challenge. Oftentimes when I travel during the holidays, I break my neck to get to the airport only to find that my plane hasn’t left its previous destination yet.
The waiting areas are packed with assorted couples, families, and kids who aren’t any happier about the plane being delayed than I am.
On the plane, I'm invariably seated between a kid who’s sneezing, trying to infest us all with the bubonic plague, and a person (I can’t tell if it’s a man or a woman) wrapped in a scarf and a stocking hat with a thermometer sticking out of his (or her) mouth.
The germs continue. When I arrive at my destination, I enter a house full of people with various forms of a cold or the flu. They’re not carrying the strain of germs we have here in Lafayette that my body has some immunity to. These are brand- new strains of bacteria and viruses. Once, after returning home after visiting my family in Philadelphia, the doctor at Urgent Care said: “Where in the world have you been? You have a very unusual strain of the flu.”
Then there are the sleeping arrangements. I’m either assigned to sleep in the unheated guest bedroom over the garage, a futon in the basement, or a couch that makes into a bed in the TV room.
The bed in the guest bedroom has the mattress that the hosts bought when they first got married. The futon has about the same comfort level and support of that mattress. The couch that opens up into a bed is a bit more comfortable, but the problem with it is that I have to stay up until two a.m. watching zombie movies with the teenagers.
When the teenagers finally retire to their beds, I open up the couch and make up my bed. Bruiser, the family’s 120- pound dog, immediately jumps up, thinking I’ve made the bed up for him. Since he weighs more than I do, I’m in no position to move him off the bed, so we share.
At five a.m. the host gets up to start the turkey. Since the TV room is right off the kitchen, I’m awakened to the sound of the hosts arguing about how to fix (and how long to cook) the turkey. My brother-in-law is in charge of the turkey, but my sister has a need to supervise him and make sure he’s doing it right, even though he’s successfully made the turkey their entire married life.
Then the day gets worse, especially if it’s a holiday when gifts are exchanged.
I always end up getting a boatload of candles, which would be fine if I wasn’t allergic to smoke and never use candles. Perhaps I’ll appreciate them someday if the power ever goes off, but in the meantime, they’re sitting on three shelves in my hall closet.
The worst part is having to act excited about receiving a candle.
Oh, look. A candle.
Last Christmas, when my cousin gave me a candle, she came over and sat next to me while I opened it. The candle had little decorations you could pin to the sides for various occasions and she went to great lengths to show me how it worked.
Oh, look. Little decorations I can pin to the sides.
As bad as candles are, they aren’t as bad as the Christmas when my family gave me a vacuum cleaner and my sister a car.
After the painful opening of the presents, we eat. When there aren’t enough seats in the dining room, I get to sit with the kids at the card table. Conversation? I try. But mostly they can’t wait to get on their cell phones and talk with their friends.
In short, from Thanksgiving through New Year’s I spend a lot of time in airports, sleeping on fold-out couches with St. Bernards, and trying to act excited about getting candles.
But they're my family.
I love them.
And starting around August, I’ll be making my plane reservations for next year.
