WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars closed out their home season by serving up congratulations to their seniors on Tuesday, Jan. 28, between the Junior Varsity and Varsity games. Samantha Martin, Karmen Nowak and Courtney Sizemore were celebrated. All three are starters aand integral parts of the team.
Samantha Martin is the daughter of Kris and Paul Martin of DeMotte. She has participated in basketball, cross-country and track for four years and National Honor Society for three years. Samantha plans to attend Indiana University Northwest to study Health and Fitness while also playing basketball for the Redhawks.
Karmen Nowak is the daughter of Tricia and Tim Nowak of DeMotte. She has participated in basketball and aoccer for four years, Environmental Club, SADD and FCA for two years and Health Occupations/CNA for one year. Karmen plans to attend Valparaiso University or Purdue University to major in Nursing. She would like to either be a travel nurse or flight nurse.
Courtney Sizemore is the daughter of Kelly and Eric Sizemore of Rensselaer. She has participated in basketball, volleyball, track, and FFA for four years, Environmental Club for three years and FCA and United as One for two years. Courtney plans to major in biology or animal science to become a veterinarian. She is undecided on a college at this time.
All three were introduced to the crowd, along with their parents.