WHEATFIELD — Coach Doug Nelson and the Kankakee Valley Baseball team, will hold a Kougar Spring Training Youth Camp on March 7 and 14 in the KVHS Gymnasium. Grades K – 4 will meet from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and grades 5 – 8 will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. All attendees will receive instruction from the high school staff and players.
“We hope to see a good turnout of young people from DeMotte and Wheatfield,” said Nelson. “We will practice drills, play in contests and have fun while improving their baseball skills.”
Students should bring a bat, helmet, glove and shoes to run inside. The cost is $25 per student and each player will get a KV Baseball t-shirt and chances to win prizes. Checks should be made out to Kankakee Valley High School and registration made be made in advance or at the door. Further information may be made by contacting Nelson at dnelson@kv.k12.in.us or at 219-956-3143, extension 2401.