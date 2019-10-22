CHICAGO– Blackhawks first-round pick Kirby Dach made his NHL debut in front of a home crowd Sunday night against the Capitals, starting at center on the first line with Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome at the United Center.
Dach received a loud ovation during pregame introductions when his image was displayed on the giant video board. Dach won the opening faceoff against Nicklas Backstrom.
Dach took his first NHL hit right after the faceoff, courtesy of Jonas Siegenthaler, and in the second period he took a high stick to the face from Chandler Stephenson, who was slapped with a 4-minute double minor.
The Blackhawks failed to convert any of their five power-play chances in a 5-3 loss.
“Obviously you want to win in your first game in and help the team that way, but I felt good out there,” Dach said. “But the same time, there’s things I can clean up in my game to kind of help the team moving forward.”
Dach said the pace was the biggest eye-opener.
“You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you step out there with those guys,” Dach said. “Just how big and strong they are, how heavy they are on their sticks and how they compete for pucks, so it was good to get out there.”
Coach Jeremy Colliton praised Dach after the game.
“Very pleased. He looked comfortable,” Colliton said. “Made a lot of plays. Play away from the puck, I thought, was quite good. He made plays, but did it safely.”
The Capitals got on the board first, taking advantage an Andrew Shaw holding penalty. Evgeny Kuznetsov and found a wide-open T.J. Oshie 13 feet in front of Corey Crawford for the power-play goal.
The Hawks answered in the second when Alex Nylander fed Ryan Carpenter as he crossed in front of Braden Holtby and Carpenter backhanded it to Drake Caggiula, who wristed the puck into the net at the 8:25 mark.
But the Hawks wasted a prime opportunity after Stephenson’s penalty on the ensuing power play. Kane let the puck get away from him in the offensive zone and Nic Dowd turned it into a short-handed goal on Carl Hagelin’s assist.
The energy kicked up a notch in the third, a period marked by two goals on both sides and a couple of skirmishes.
Kane took a feed from Nylander and fired it past Holtby to tie the game at 3, then punched the glass in celebration.
Less than two minutes later Tom Wilson slipped a shot pass Corey Crawford’s left skate with 8:13 left for the go-ahead goal. Lars Eller added an empy-netter.
Earlier in the day, Dach summed up his journey from being drafted No. 3 overall in June to playing a short stint with the Rockford IceHogs earlier this month to making his NHL debut Sunday night against the Capitals in front of a home crowd.
“It’s kind of a whirlwind,” Dach said after morning practice at the United Center. “You’re just kind of getting thrown in right away and you don’t really have time to react. You just kind of got to focus on the game and not really sit back and realize what’s going on.”
Colliton had been tight-lipped about which line will feature Dach, saying “We’ll firm the lineup up tonight.”
Alex DeBrincat had dropped a clue, however: “I think that line should be pretty good. I think he’ll generate a lot of chances.”
Dach made his debut as a center, but he’ll likely see time as a wing. Colliton said, “I think he can play either one, which is a big benefit for us. Probably long term he’s a center, but it’s only a benefit to be versatile.”
“I see myself as a centerman,” Dach said. “But at the same time I’m happy to play any position the coaching staff puts me in.”
The Hawks had just 8.2% odds at moving up from the 12th spot into the top three to select Dach in the draft.
He suffered a concussion at the NHL Prospect Tournament in September and missed the first two weeks of camp. The Hawks sent him to Rockford of the AHL on a conditioning assignment on Oct. 12. He wasn’t involved in any goals in three appearances.
“I think a lot of the things he was doing and his games in Rockford will transfer,” Colliton said. “Really liked his skating, he was competing, he was on the puck, won a lot of puck battles. He wasn’t able to come through offensively, but he very well could have with the plays he made, and he created chances. It’ll be good for him. He’ll be excited, have some energy, and he’ll probably feed off that.”
Thinking back on his own first game, DeBrincat said Dach should expect it to be “nerve-racking” but predicted any nerves will pass after his first shift.
“He’s a big body,” DeBrincat said about the 6-foot-4, 198-pound center. “Offensively he can bring the puck to the net and he’s got a lot of skill to get around guys. Good speed too. I’m excited to see him play, and we’re excited to have him here.”
Dach said he just found out he would play Sunday morning.
“Kind of came to the rink and found out the lineup,” he said. “Don’t really know who I’m playing with yet, but at the same time it’s not going to change my game.”
Given the short notice, Dach didn’t expect to have a big contingent of relatives and friends at the United Center, but he said his parents and sister would be there. His younger brother, Colton, has his own to worry about. The Saskatoon Blades (the same junior hockey team Kirby once played for) played Sunday night in Winnipeg.
“Kind of speechless and at a loss for words,” Dach said. “I’ve just got to go out there and play my game and focus on all the little things that the coaching staff wants me to do.”