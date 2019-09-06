KENTLAND - The building that used to house a popular and recognizable Kentland diner has new owners.
Kentland Bank purchased the NuJoy restaurant building from Don Funk on July 23.
The building will serve as the headquarters for the bank's holding company Kenbancorp and be used as the bank's Operations Center that will house senior management and behind the scenes operational staff.
"We have currently outgrown our facility located at 111 N. 4th St. due to our growth of branch locations and asset size over the years," said Kirby Drey, Kentland Bank President. "Our operations department is separated now at our current location and bringing them together will make for better efficiency."
The bank's goal is to have the new building up and going by the end of the year.
"Our current main branch location will stay at 111 N. 4th St. as a full-service branch," added Drey. "We have future plans of some type of renovation or a new branch facility located at the same location as our current main branch starting in the spring of 2020. This will put us in a better position for future growth and opportunities for expanding our footprint."
The popular NuJoy diner closed down in 1994 after a run of 65 years and two different Kentland locations. The first NuJoy also served as a Greyhound Bus Stop.
The old soda station and diner area remain in the building and will be used by the bank as an employee break room. The second NuJoy, at the location of the current building, was built in what was the home of town founder A.J. Kent.