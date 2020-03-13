DEMOTTE — The Town of DeMotte has taken the information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) very seriously. On March 12, information was released from Governor Holcomb with the advice of the Indiana State Health Department and the Center for Disease Control concerning mass gatherings. Because of this information we have made the decision to cancel the annual Town of DeMotte Easter Egg Hunt. It is best that we practice the social distancing recommendations set to ensure the safety of all of our citizens and their loved ones.
With the social distancing recommendations in mind, the DeMotte Town Hall is recommending that when you are doing business with the town hall, or town employees, please try and do it over the phone or by email. The town hall staff will do our best to get you the information and provide you the assistance you need.
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you exhibit these symptoms you should contact your physician immediately.