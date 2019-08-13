DEMOTTE — For the last four weeks, Sandy Pines Golf Pro Brad Burvan has been working with a much younger clientele. Twenty-six golfers, ranging in age from 8 to 15 gathered on Wednesday, Aug, 7 for the last in a series of Junior Golf lessons and competition.
“It’s definitely a work in progress,” said Burvan. “We have young golfers of all skills and levels of experience.”
The kids, for their part, were just having fun. They gathered on the putting green after most had first warmed up at the Sandy Pines Driving Range. After everyone arrived, Burvan broke the players into foursomes and they headed out onto the course for a shotgun start tournament on this night.
Other nights have had specialized drills and skills, as well as fun stunts like teeing off on water balloons instead of golf balls to beat the summer heat.
For over a decade, participation in golf, especially for young people was on the decline. This year, partly due to programs like that a Sandy Pines, participation is on the upswing.
Most of the children present have parents that play but some have an eye on emulating former KVHS golfer Hanna Herma who has continued her winning ways at the University of Southern Indiana where she was also recently named a Distinguished Scholar.
Herma, as well as many parent coach volunteers were on hand to drive the carts and help the foursomes during the scramble.
Burvan hopes to add additional junior-golfer oriented events next summer.